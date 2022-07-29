MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

