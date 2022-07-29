Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) COO Martin Kuczmarski Sells 6,090 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Kuczmarski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Martin Kuczmarski sold 1 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6.45.

On Thursday, July 21st, Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,060 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $55,291.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 510,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

