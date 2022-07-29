Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Insider Activity at Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 412,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

