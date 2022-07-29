Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

