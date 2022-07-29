Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Methanex Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

