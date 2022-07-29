Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
