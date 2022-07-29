Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $174,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

