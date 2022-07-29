Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

SJM stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

