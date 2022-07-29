Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,052 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after buying an additional 469,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after buying an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

