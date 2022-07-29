Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,445 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.