Metis Global Partners LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $104.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.