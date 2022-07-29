Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

