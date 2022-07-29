Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

