Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.08 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

