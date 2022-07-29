Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

