Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Abiomed stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day moving average is $283.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

