Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 45.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

