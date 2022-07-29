Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

