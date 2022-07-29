Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 137,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.5 %

HWM opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

