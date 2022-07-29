Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,389.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,224.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,604.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

