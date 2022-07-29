Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $267.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

