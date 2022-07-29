Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.