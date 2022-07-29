Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

