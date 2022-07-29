Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

