Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $21,813,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 41.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.