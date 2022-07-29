Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

