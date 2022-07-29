Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.