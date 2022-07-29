Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $812,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 87.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 181.0% during the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 158,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

