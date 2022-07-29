Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $70.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

