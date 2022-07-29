Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($9.69) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($10.82) to €10.80 ($11.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.61) to €9.80 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

