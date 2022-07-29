MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

