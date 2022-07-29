Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.63.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

