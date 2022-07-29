Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.63.

MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

