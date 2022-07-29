Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $86,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.