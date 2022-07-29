Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $192,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

