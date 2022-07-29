MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

