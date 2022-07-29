Mizuho Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $20.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.62.

SQSP opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $613,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

