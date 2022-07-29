Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,464,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,810,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $460.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.52 and a 200 day moving average of $424.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

