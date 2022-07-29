Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 4.2 %

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.03 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

