Morgan Stanley Boosts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €119.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($120.41) to €112.00 ($114.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Vinci Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

