Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,808.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,325.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.