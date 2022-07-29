MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Down 6.0 %

MOR opened at €21.49 ($21.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 52 week high of €51.60 ($52.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.