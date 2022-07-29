MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $507.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $507.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $474.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.97.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MSCI by 63.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 65.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 16,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in MSCI by 67.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

