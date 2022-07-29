Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

