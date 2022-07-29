National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,956 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $37.39 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

