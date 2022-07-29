National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at 33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 42.40.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 68.94.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

