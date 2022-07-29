National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

CRSP stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.