National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $42.52 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

