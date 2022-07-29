National Bank Financial Upgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Outperform

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

NEM opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

