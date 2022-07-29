National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($49.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.60. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $99.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $101.84 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.86) by C$9.55. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.48 billion.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFH opened at C$690.57 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The company has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$676.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$656.99.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
