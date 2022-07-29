National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($49.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.60. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $99.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $101.84 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.86) by C$9.55. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.48 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$855.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$690.57 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The company has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$676.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$656.99.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

